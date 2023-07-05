Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Declines By 28.0%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 28,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $4.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.80%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
