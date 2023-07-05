Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Declines By 28.0%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 28,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.80%.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 223.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 124,344 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.