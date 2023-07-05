Short Interest in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Drops By 21.1%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. 2,117,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

