Short Interest in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Declines By 18.9%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 33,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Insider Activity at Utah Medical Products
In related news, Director Paul O. Richins sold 700 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $65,429.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,959.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.
Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.1 %
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter.
Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
