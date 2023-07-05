Short Interest in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Drops By 21.3%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 98,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VectivBio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 15.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 420,591 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the fourth quarter worth $20,218,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the fourth quarter worth $16,169,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 861,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,369,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 867,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VectivBio alerts:

VectivBio Stock Performance

Shares of VECT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. VectivBio has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $16.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VectivBio Company Profile

VECT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Securities cut VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered VectivBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VectivBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

(Free Report)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Featured Articles

