Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Decreases By 18.9%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

NYSE WHG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

