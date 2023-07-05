SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $135,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,081 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $59,807.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,938.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,459 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $135,383.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,209. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

