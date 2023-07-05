Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sigma Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

SGML opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.32. Sigma Lithium has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Articles

