Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.53.
Signature Bank Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.68.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
