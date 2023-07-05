Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

About Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Signature Bank by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

