SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Shares Up 0.3%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.38. 3,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

SilverSun Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 408,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 177,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Featured Stories

