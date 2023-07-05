Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on August 24th

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3712 per share on Thursday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

