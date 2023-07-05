Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on August 24th

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3712 per share on Thursday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.
About Singapore Telecommunications
