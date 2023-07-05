Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Up 31.5% in June

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SINT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $70.80.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 88.02% and a negative net margin of 481.33%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.