Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Up 31.5% in June

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sintx Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SINT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $70.80.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 88.02% and a negative net margin of 481.33%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies
Sintx Technologies Company Profile
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.
