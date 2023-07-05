SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Sells $69,000.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 7,500 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,548,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
SkyWater Technology Trading Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ SKYT traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 192,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,299. The company has a market capitalization of $391.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $20.95.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
