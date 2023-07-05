SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Sells $69,000.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 7,500 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,548,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ SKYT traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 192,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,299. The company has a market capitalization of $391.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1,604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 99,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 7,020.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 266.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 106,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 42.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

