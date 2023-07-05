SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Trading Up 5.4%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 2,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

