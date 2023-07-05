Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,060.67

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,060.67 ($38.85) and traded as low as GBX 2,630 ($33.38). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,674 ($33.94), with a volume of 126,624 shares trading hands.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 862.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,875.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,055.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

