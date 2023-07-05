Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 2,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 29,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Snail in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Snail Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snail ( NASDAQ:SNAL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snail, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAL. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Snail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snail during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Snail during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snail during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Featured Articles

