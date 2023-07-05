Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 230,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Society Pass by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Society Pass in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Society Pass in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Society Pass in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOPA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,959. Society Pass has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Society Pass ( NASDAQ:SOPA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 133.36% and a negative net margin of 449.79%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Society Pass from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

