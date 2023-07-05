Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Increases Dividend to GBX 13.50 Per Share

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Solid State’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Solid State Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Solid State stock opened at GBX 1,275.40 ($16.19) on Wednesday. Solid State has a 12-month low of GBX 968.44 ($12.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,475 ($18.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £144.38 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,147.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solid State news, insider Gary Marsh sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.28), for a total transaction of £39,555 ($50,203.07). 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

