S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $395.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,178. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.51. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $405.65. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

