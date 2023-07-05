SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock remained flat at $38.15 during trading on Wednesday. 281,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,109. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19.

