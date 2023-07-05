SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Brown Financial Advisory’s 3rd Largest Position

Brown Financial Advisory trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 9.8% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,278. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

