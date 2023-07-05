SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 8.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,029. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

