Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Sprott Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOXF – Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $33.70. 55,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 52,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.
Sprott Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
