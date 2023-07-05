Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Takes Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 0.4% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,695. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $738.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

