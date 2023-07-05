Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $93.60 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Status has a total market cap of $93.60 million and $7.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,508.75 or 1.00060698 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02581517 USD and is up 7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $16,842,785.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

