Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.99

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 65367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

