Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,501 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 112% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,589 call options.

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Barclays stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 6,049,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,727,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 1,934.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 159,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Barclays by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Barclays by 33.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 1,026.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 242,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Barclays by 171.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

