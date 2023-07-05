Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Costamare Call Options (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,561 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical volume of 1,097 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the first quarter worth $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Costamare by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costamare by 20.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 175,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMRE remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 349,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $248.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. Costamare had a net margin of 53.06% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

