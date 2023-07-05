StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 1.2 %
Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
