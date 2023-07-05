StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

(Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.