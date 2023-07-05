StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,706 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,312.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lipocine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

