StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.
voxeljet Trading Up 1.1 %
VJET stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.44.
voxeljet Company Profile
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
