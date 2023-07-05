StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

NYSE MSN opened at $0.59 on Monday. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

