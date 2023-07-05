StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.