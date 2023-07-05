StockNews.com Upgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Buy

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Navient stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. 1,159,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,127. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.57. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

