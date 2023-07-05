StockNews.com Upgrades TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TACT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.85. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 93.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 259,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

