Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $71.88 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $71.88 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001563 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.69 or 0.06276409 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00041405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,852,519 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

