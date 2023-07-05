Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 328 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.74. The stock had a trading volume of 485,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $442.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

