Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys New Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cardlytics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Cardlytics by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 181,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 85,071 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 108,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,239. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $200.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 23.55% and a negative net margin of 164.33%. The company had revenue of $64.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

