Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.27. 6,490,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,618,270. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

