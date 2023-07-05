Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 325 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,773,000 after acquiring an additional 940,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 624,059 shares during the period.

ACWX traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,177. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

