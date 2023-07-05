Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 459.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after buying an additional 985,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after buying an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after buying an additional 577,589 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,521. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

