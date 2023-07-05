Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.28

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPHFree Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.277 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

