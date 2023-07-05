SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.52

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.52 and traded as low as C$8.60. SunOpta shares last traded at C$8.86, with a volume of 40,581 shares trading hands.

SunOpta Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.51.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.10. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0720706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

