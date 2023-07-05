Superdry (LON:SDRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.90

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.90 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 475428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.70 ($0.99).
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of £74.41 million, a P/E ratio of 863.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Superdry plc design, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.
