Superdry (LON:SDRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.90

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.90 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 475428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.70 ($0.99).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Superdry Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £74.41 million, a P/E ratio of 863.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Superdry Company Profile

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton bought 1,929,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,524,600.46 ($1,935,017.72). Insiders acquired 6,791,785 shares of company stock valued at $523,015,285 in the last three months. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superdry plc design, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

