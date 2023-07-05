Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Shares Up 0%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Free Report)’s share price was up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 26,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Surna Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.
Surna Company Profile
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Surna
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.