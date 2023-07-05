sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.08 million and $4.31 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,178,855 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

