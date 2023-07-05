Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,442 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,892 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

NYSE PXD traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.31. 401,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,660. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

