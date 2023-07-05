Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 18,516 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after buying an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after buying an additional 185,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after buying an additional 145,811 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,871,000 after buying an additional 1,005,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 914,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

