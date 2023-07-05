Syntal Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 in the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 499,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

