Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of NICE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,202,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,243,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $166,868,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 808,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,552,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.40. 95,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,965. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

