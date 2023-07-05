Syntal Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 0.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $131.69. 388,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

